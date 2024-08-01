Suva Masters to work on fitness

[Source: Fiji Football / Facebook]

Suva Masters Combine head coach Anil Prasad says his side will need to work on their fitness if they hope to commence to the finals of the RC Manubhai/Apco Coatings Veterans Tournament 2024 which got underway today at the Fiji FA Academy Ground in Vatuwaqa.

Prasad says he could see from their past two games today that his sides will need to work on their fitness, despite having all the skills on the field.

The side faced My Suva Legends in their third match today and was able to secure a 1-0 win.

Article continues after advertisement

“We’ve seen in the two games we have played, we’re lacking a little bit of fitness, but we’re made up with ball skills and if you really wanna count on the training, we did a few sessions last week. But let’s see how we go forward and how the fitness takes our way.”

A total of eight teams are competing in the tournament, with the finals to be held at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva on Sunday, as the curtain raiser to the finals of the Rooster Chicken /Scoops Ice Cream Battle of the Giants tournament.

Day two of the Veterans Tournament will be held tomorrow at the FFA Grounds in Suva, with the first match to start at 8.30 am.

Meanwhile in the Battle of the Giants tournament, Extra Supermarket Rewa will face Flick Hygiene Lautoka in the first semifinal at 2 pm followed by the Flick Hygiene Suva and Smart & Efficient Security Services/Calgary Nadi game at 4:30 pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

You can listen to the game commentary live on Mirchi FM.