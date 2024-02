The Suva football side held Rewa to a 2-all draw in the Digicel Fiji Premier League at Uprising Sports Centre.

Merril Nand was the toast for the capital city side, scoring a brace of goals.

Epeli Valevou and Iosefo Verevou scored a goal each for the Delta Tigers.

Meanwhile, in other second-round games, the Ba and Tailevu Naitasiri match ended in a 1-all draw, Lautoka and Navua also drew 1-1 while Nadi thumped Nasinu 4-2.