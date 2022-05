Suva helps Ba make semis

The Suva team scorers, Malakai Rakula [left] with Azariah Soromon

Rams Cleaning Services/All Freight Logistics Suva has denied Cambridge Farms Nadroga a place in the Digicel Fiji FACT semi-finals.

This is after the defending champions held the hosts to a 2-all draw in a thrilling encounter at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

The result means RC Manubhai Ba who finished second in Group B accompanies Suva in the semi-finals next week.

The crowd went wild when 20-year-old Abdul Farid put Nadroga on the board with a beautiful floating finish.



Abdul Farid scored the first goal for Nadroga

Suva remained calm and stuck to their game plan seeing ni-Vanuatu national Azariah Soromon net the equalizer in the 62nd minute.

Home fans were on their feet again just two minutes later when a well taken free kick by Romit Narayan was timed well by Taniela Rabulu for Nadroga’s second.

The Whites despite being a goal down, showed their class and stayed composed.

Malakai Rakula as he has done multiple times, made his presence felt coming in as a substitute, sending a good number of the crowd home early with the equalizer.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS POOL A LAUTOKA 4 3 0 1 6 4 +2 9 LABASA 3 2 0 1 5 4 +1 6 NADI 3 1 1 1 7 6 +1 4 NAVUA 4 1 1 2 6 7 -1 4 REWA 4 0 2 2 4 6 -2 2 POOL B SUVA 4 3 1 0 7 2 +5 10 BA 4 2 1 1 9 4 +5 7 NADROGA 4 1 3 0 6 4 +2 6 TAILEVU NAITASIRI 4 1 1 2 4 5 -1 4 NASINU 4 0 0 4 2 13 -11 0