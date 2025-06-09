Suva FC in talk with Babs Khan

Suva Football Association is considering bringing Babs Khan back into their coaching panel.

The move comes after Khan parted ways with Navua FC, where he has been replaced by Saiyad Ali.

According to Suva FC president Nitin Singh, the association has begun talks with Khan, but a final decision has not yet been made.

Singh also says the club is still unsure about the future of their current coach, Brian Singh.

Under coach Brian Singh, the Suva team reached the semifinal of the Fiji FACT, where they lost to Rewa 1-0.

However, the capital side failed to reach the knockout stages in the Battle of the Giants tournament.

Suva will face Labasa this Sunday at 3pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in the Extra Premier League.

