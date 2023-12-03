Suva FA gets Khan as new leader

Intiaz Khan [left] has been appointed as the new President of Suva Football Association

Former Suva rep and coach, Intiaz Khan has been appointed as the new President of Suva Football Association.

The announcement was made at a meeting in Suva today..

The former Suva President, Ritesh Pratap, and his team have resigned and handed over the reins to Khan.

Pratap and his administration’s last commitment was the Pacific Cup.

Khan’s term officially comes into effect from today.

He says he is enthusiastic about leading the team to greater heights and calls on Suva fans to lend their support to the new management.

Khan, a former MGM High School student, who made his name from an early age , was a football and FUTSAL star and played for Suva and Fiji.

He also coached Suva in the past and was also the national futsal mentor.

Recently he coached Labasa to the BOG win.