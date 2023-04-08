Stiff competition in Sanatan tournament

[Source: Supplied]

There’s been some stiff competition in the 61st Sanatan IDC tournament.

It continues with day two today with the first day of competition yesterday already showing some close results.

After round one of matches, Lautoka defeated Sabeto 2-1, Nadroga thrashed Drasa 7-1, Navua beat Suva 2-0 and there was a tie in the Ba vs Uluisila Masters.

Uluisila’s main men’s team recorded the biggest scoreline in the second round of matches outclassing Rakiraki 4-0, Tuva beat Nadi 1-0, Korovuto edged Varoka 2-1 while Navua came out 1-0 winners over Valley in the Masters category.

There were some close calls in the third round of matches, Labasa beat Nasinu 1-0, Ba and Votualevu settled for a 1-all draw, Cuvu fell to Sigatoka Valley 2-3 and in the Masters Lautoka went down 1-0 to Nadroga.

In the open grade of round four matches, Rewa defeated Nabua 3-1, Navua hammered Sabeto 8-0, Wairebetia beat Lautoka 1-0 and Drasa edged Nadi 2-1 in a close Masters category encounter.