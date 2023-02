[Source: Tottenham Hotspur/Twitter]

Oliver Skipp and Harry Kane scored for Tottenham as they boosted their hopes for a top four English Premier League finish.

Spurs defeated Chelsea 2-0 in their match this morning.

Skipp’s thumping 20-yard effort just after the interval put the hosts in command and their victory was sealed when Harry Kane netted in the 82nd minute.

The result means Tottenham has won four of its past five league matches.