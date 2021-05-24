Spurs dominate Newcastle

Tottenham Hotspur condemned Newcastle’s new era under its Saudi Arabian led-owners to a woeful start.

Steve Bruce’s side started promisingly with a goal to returning Callum Wilson just inside the first two minutes of the match.

But hopes were shattered when Spurs scored twice in five minutes to Tanguy Ndombele and Harry Kane.

Tottenham extended their lead and held on for a win when Son Heung-min slid at the back post for his fourth of the season.

In another match, West Ham defeated Everton 1-nil.