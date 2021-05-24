Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
COVID-19 derails gender equality efforts|MOH preparing for easing of restrictions in the Northern Division|53 new cases of COVID-19 recorded|Mothers and babies to benefit from donation|Unvaccinated travellers will be asked to get jabbed|Fiji records 50 new COVID infections|Anti-vaxxers continue to disappoint PM|Fiji is on a promising recovery path|Parents role critical in current situation|36 new cases, no new death|Returning Fijians to spend three days on hotel premises|New variant threat could reintroduce restrictions|Jone Vakarisi back in custody|Follow protocols to attract tourists|Don’t let your guard down: Koya|Restrictions on gatherings further relaxed|New infection numbers decline, no COVID deaths reported|No traditional quarantine, borders to open on November 11th|Vanua Levu travel opens for fully vaccinated Fijians|Curfew moved back to 11pm|Years 12 and 13 classes to resume next month|MoH changes COVID monitoring strategy|Tourism Talanoa Panel Discussion and Press Conference|57 new COVID infections recorded|Full vaccination compulsory for $360 assistance|
Full Coverage

Football

Spurs dominate Newcastle

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
October 18, 2021 6:55 am
Harry Kane scores his first goal of the season [Source: Harry Kane/Twitter]

Tottenham Hotspur condemned Newcastle’s new era under its Saudi Arabian led-owners to a woeful start.

Steve Bruce’s side started promisingly with a goal to returning Callum Wilson just inside the first two minutes of the match.

But hopes were shattered when Spurs scored twice in five minutes to Tanguy Ndombele and Harry Kane.

Article continues after advertisement

Tottenham extended their lead and held on for a win when Son Heung-min slid at the back post for his fourth of the season.

In another match, West Ham defeated Everton 1-nil.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.