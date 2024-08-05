Spain seeks Olympic final, Morocco eyes another surprise

[Source: Reuters]

Tokyo Games silver medallists Spain take on Morocco aiming to reach a second consecutive Olympic men’s football final and avenge a painful World Cup last-16 loss to the African side two years ago.

Morocco reached their first Olympics semi-final with a 4-0 win over the United States in Paris, while Spain breezed past Japan 3-0 in Lyon in Friday’s quarters. The Spaniards lost 2-1 to Brazil after extra time in the Tokyo final.

Led by captain Achraf Hakimi and tournament leading scorer Soufiane Rahimi, with five goals, Morocco beat Argentina 2-1 in a chaotic Group B opener before a 3-0 win over Iraq, suffering only a 2-1 stumble against Ukraine in between.

Similarly, Spain earned a 2-1 victory against Uzbekistan and 3-1 win over the Dominican Republic before a 2-1 loss to in Group C winners Egypt for a second-place finish.

While the match in Marseille is an under-23 contest, Spanish media say it is the perfect chance to avenge the World Cup shootout defeat, while Morocco defender Achraf Hakimi thinks it is another chance to demonstrate his country’s progress.

It will be a meeting of familiar faces, as Paris St Germain teammates Hakimi and goalkeeper Arnau Tenas, Villarreal’s Ilias Akhomach and Alex Baena and Real Betis’ Abde Ezzalzouli and Juan Miranda, recently signed by Bologna, meet on the pitch.

In the other semi-final, hosts France, aiming for their first gold in 40 years, face Egypt in Lyon.