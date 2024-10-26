Soccer tournaments postponed due to wet weather

the Digicel Fiji Southern Regional Beach Soccer League scheduled for today has been postponed

Three Fiji Football Association competitions scheduled for today have been called off.

The Fiji FA confirms that the Digicel Fiji Southern Regional Beach Soccer League scheduled for today has been postponed due to unfavorable weather conditions and flooding in most parts of the Southern division.

Also postponed is the Digicel Fiji Women Senior League that was supposed to be played at PTC ground in Suva.

The Digicel Fiji Under-16 Youth League will also be played at a later date.