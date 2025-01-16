Singh stays as Tavua coach despite Ba club move

Diva Singh

Diva Singh has confirmed he will remain as the head coach of Tavua FC, despite his recent transfer to Ba FC as a player.

The clarification comes after a post by Fiji Football Association sparked questions about Singh’s future with Tavua FC, a team newly promoted to the Premier Division.

Speaking to FBC Sports, Dr. Singh explained that while he has retired from playing district-level soccer, he has joined Ba-based clubs YCF for the league and Clopcott FC for futsal to maintain his fitness and stay active.

“It’s important to stay fit and healthy, and playing for clubs near my home in Ba allows me to do that.”

Singh reassured Tavua fans that he remains committed to his two-year term as head coach, guiding the team through their Premier Division campaign.