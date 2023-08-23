Singh excited for his first national duty

[ Source : Fiji Football / Facebook ]

Representing the country for the first time in beach soccer is an exciting opportunity for Suva Futsal player, Rajneel Singh.

Singh, who is an expert at playing on the futsal court, is undoubtedly thrilled to showcase his football skills on the sand as well.

The first-timer believes it will all come down to the wire tomorrow as Fiji is back in the competition after a long time.

“We are very excited about this tournament, it’s a long time since we came back to this beach soccer. We are very proud that we are coming back, and we will be backfiring, and we will leave a statement behind it.”

Singh says our national side is blessed to have Solomon Islander, Jerry Sam as their coach, as he brings with him a wealth of football tactics and knowledge.

He adds they will be having a tough encounter with the Solomon Islands tomorrow but is sure they will give it their best.

Fiji will be facing the Solomon Islands at 11.45 am.

You can watch it live on the FBC Sports HD Channel.