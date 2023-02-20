Second loss for Junior Bula Boys

[Source: Xinhua News]

The Digicel Junior Bula Boys lost its second international friendly match last night.

Fiji Under-20 went down 3-1 to Guatemala.

The national side was leading 1-0 at halftime before Guatemala got their act together and netted three unanswered goals in the second spell.

The Samuela Navoce-captained side lost its first match 4-0 to hosts Indonesia.

Our side is preparing for the 23rd FIFA U20 World Cup which kicks off in Indonesia in May.