Savusavu to meet Nadogo in President's Cup final

Savusavu will play Nadogo in the President’s Cup final at Subrail Park in Labasa tomorrow.

The hidden paradise team defeated Bua 3-1 in its last group match.

Savusavu came into the match needing to win by two clear goals to make the final, and they did just that.

In another pool, Nadogo finished at the top after Taveuni and Dreketi’s match ended in a 1-all draw this morning.

Nadogo is the pool winner with four points, Taveuni is the runner up with two points and Dreketi finished third with a point.

The final will be held at 1pm tomorrow at Subrail Park.

The President’s Cup is for the six senior teams from the North including Nadogo, Taveuni, Savusavu, Dreketi, Seaqaqa and Bua.