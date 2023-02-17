Saudi Arabia enters race for Man United - Telegraph

General view of the corner flag inside the stadium before the match.

There are reports surfing overseas stating that Saudi Arabia has submitted a bid for British soccer club Manchester United.

The Telegraph reported that multiple private groups in Riyadh have made formal inquiries.

According to Reuters, British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe who is a lifelong supporter of the club is a likely bidder, along with U.S. private equity firms.

Qatari Royals are readying an opening bid of roughly five billion pounds for the club, according to a report by Bloomberg News citing people with knowledge of the matter.