[Source: Photo Supplied]

Eight teams are locked in for quarter-final action in the 61st Sanatan IDC.

Two matches are scheduled for 1pm.

In the first quarter-final, Navua battles Labasa while Rewa meets Varoka in the second clash.

The third and fourth quarter-final clashes will kick-off at 2.30pm.

At AD Patel ground one, Nadroga meets Korovuto and Tuva meets Wairebetia in ground two.