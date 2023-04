[File Photo]

Some interesting match-ups will be witnessed in the semi-final of the 61st Sanatan IDC Masters category.

The survivors from the quarter-finals will now meet in the semis seeing Ba take on Rewa and Nasinu faces Nadroga.

Rewa and Ba won their matches on penalties, edging their opponents by a point each.

Article continues after advertisement

Rewa beat Uluisila 7-6 and Ba overcame Navua 6-5.

In other matches, Nasinu edges Suva 1-0 while Nadroga beat Nadi also 1-0.