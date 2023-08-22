Sam confident of a good outing

[ Source :Oceania Football Confederation/Facebook]

Preparing for their inaugural match tomorrow, the Fiji Beach Soccer team is poised for a positive experience, according to their head coach, Jerry Sam.

Reporting from Tahiti, Sam affirms that the players have acclimatized smoothly to their surroundings and are fully prepared to enter into the competition.

With confidence in his team’s abilities, Sam, who hails from the Solomon Islands, expresses his belief that his players will successfully accomplish their mission.

“I think the spirit we have in our camp is really high and their excitement is a boost for the boys. They can’t wait to play and the training we had for the past three days was awesome and I can see the spirit within the boys”

He notes that they have encountered no obstacles over the recent days, which is a positive development for their preparations.

The team, consisting of 12 members, is grouped alongside Tahiti, the Solomon Islands, and Tonga.

Fiji’s upcoming match will be against the Solomon Islands tomorrow at 2 pm.