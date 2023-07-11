Safe space for young female footballers

Fiji FA Technical Director,Timo Jankowski.

Creating a safe space and building confidence among young girls is one of the many aims of the Oceania Football Confederation.

Positive steps have been taken in this direction as the Fiji Football Association launched the “How We Football” program in Suva over the weekend.

Fiji FA Technical Director Timo Jankowski says the main thing they want is to empower young girls and develop female leaders.

“I see a lot of potential for it. A lot of times I go, most of my job time, out all around the island, the schools in different communities, and more. As I go to every school, I see one or two top-talented girls, the coordination, the speed, and the passion for football”

Jankowski says they are stunned every time they visit the communities, as they identify a lot of talents.

The program is set to be launched in all three divisions.