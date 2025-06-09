Roy Krishna signs with Malappuram

[file photo]

Bula Boys skipper, Roy Krishna, has officially signed as the marquee player for Malappuram FC in the Super League Kerala 2025 season.

This marks a major step in his comeback journey after recovering from a serious knee injury.

The 38-year-old striker underwent ACL surgery in December last year, a setback that sidelined him from competitive football for almost a year, and tomorrow he will depart our shores to join his new team.

His last league appearance came in November 2024, but through discipline and months of rehabilitation, he’s returning.

Over the past month, he has Krishna rejoined the national team setup, training at full intensity and featuring in several local friendlies.

Krishna says this move is very personal to him. After his surgery, there were moments when he wondered how long it would take to get back to the level he expected of himself.

However, he says that he trusted the process, worked hard in rehab both in India and Fiji, and is grateful to be back on the pitch with the national team in recent weeks.

He adds that signing with Malappuram FC is the perfect opportunity to continue his comeback in a competitive environment.

The Fijian star goes on to say that the state of Kerala is known for its love of football, and he’s really looking forward to playing in front of such passionate fans.

Roy Krishna’s next chapter takes him back to India, where he has already earned legendary status through standout performances in the Indian Super League with ATK Mohun Bagan, Bengaluru FC, and, most recently Odisha FC.

With the Indian Super League set to resume in December, this short but intense stint with Malappuram FC comes at a pivotal point in his recovery, offering the ideal platform to regain sharpness and competitive rhythm.

The Super League Kerala season runs from October to December, with pre-season training beginning this week.

