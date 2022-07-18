Roy Krishna signs for Bengaluru FC

Roy Krishna.

Fiji Football Captain Roy Krishna will spend another season in the Hero Indian Super League after announcing today that he has struck a one-year deal with Bengaluru FC.

This new signing sees Krishna remain in the ISL until the conclusion of the 2022/23 season.

Krishna will play alongside Indian Captain Sunil Chettri as forwards and he’ll reunite with former teammates from ATK Mohun Bagan Javi Hernandez, Prabir Das and Jayesh Rane.

Speaking to FBC Sports, Krishna says after careful consideration and discussions with his family, he believes he has made the right decision.

“You know just the success I had with the previous club and of course the last two seasons we didn’t win, so I still have that hunger to go back and prove not just for myself but for Bengaluru, you know they haven’t been in the top four for the last two seasons so you know I’ve been admiring them when I first went they were the toughest opponents in terms of defending and scoring a goal so, yeah I want to go back and of course with the signings and with the new coach and with my fellow mates, hopefully, this season we can achieve that goal”

The Fijian forward and former captain of ATK Mohun Bagan where he played his first three seasons in India became the first Fijian to play in the AFC Cup.

He represented his former club (ATKMB) two years in a row at the AFC Cup.

During his three year stint, he was the joint top goal scorer twice and the winner of the golden ball in the 2020/21 Season.

Krishna says he’s doing everything he can to support his wife and daughter.

“I’m just loving my fatherhood, every morning when I wake up and I see her, I want to do well for myself and also for my family and of course with the little one there’s more responsibilities but look I’m enjoying myself and they’ll be with me so I can’t take anything other than that so we’re excited to go abroad”

The 2022/23 ISL season is expected to kick off in October, however, Krishna will head to India soon to start preseason training with the club in the Indian city of Bengaluru.

Krishna is expected to travel to India next week.