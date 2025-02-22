Rewa women to come back stronger

[Source: Fiji Football Association/ Facebook]

Rewa captain and veteran defender Naomi Waqanidrola commended her teams her team’s performance after their opening match against a traditionally tough Ba side.

The team lost to the women in black 5-0 but had put on a good show for the spectators.

Waqanidrola pointed out that this is a new-look Rewa team, with several new players joining the squad this season.

Article continues after advertisement

“We have got a new team with new players coming in this season and this IDC is our first time playing together. The girls are blending in very well, the bond in camp is very good and the morale is high, the girls have known each other from national teams as well, I am thankful for our new players.”

She sees the addition of players from the recent U-20 World Cup squad as a real plus for Rewa and hopes they’ll make a big impact for the club.

Rewa takes on Labasa today at 1 pm, followed by Ba versus Nadi at 3 pm.

Click Here for Viti Plus Link