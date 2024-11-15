Rewa women start strong

[Source: Fiji FA / Facebook]

The Rewa women’s futsal team began their 2024 Extra Supermarket IDC campaign with a decisive 5-2 victory over Northland Tailevu.

The team’s strong opening performance showcased their preparation and determination as they aim for the championship title.

Coach and player Naomi Waqanidrola commended her team’s efforts in a game that, despite the final score, presented a tough challenge from Northland Tailevu.

“We’ve just gotten the result we’ve been aiming for in our first game. It was a tough match, and I’d like to thank Northland Tailevu for giving us a good game.”

Waqanidrola added that the Rewa squad has been preparing extensively for the IDC Futsal 2024, and she expressed pride in her team’s hard work and dedication, as well as gratitude toward Extra Supermarket for sponsoring the competition.

Rewa will face Tailevu Naitasiri at the Vodafone Arena at 1 pm today.