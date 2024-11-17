Rewa women dominate to claim futsal title

[Source: Fiji FA / Facebook]

The Rewa Women’s Futsal team claimed the Women’s division Extra Supermarket IDC Futsal title in style, topping the round-robin format with consistent and dominant performances.

Their determination and teamwork stood out, making them the team to beat throughout the competition.

Rewa started strong with a 5-2 victory over Tailevu Northland, followed by a commanding 6-0 win against Tailevu Naitasiri.

In their final game, they secured a hard-fought 3-3 draw with Nasinu to seal their championship win.

Captain Adi Litia Bakaniceva shone brightly, earning the Golden Boot award, while Maria Veronika was named the tournament’s best player, taking home the Golden Ball award.