Rewa trumps Nadroga

Extra Supermarket Rewa FC proved too strong for a determined Nadroga FC after thumping the side 8-1 in their second match of the Roosters Chicken/Scoops Ice Cream Battle of the Giants competition this evening.

The Rodicks Singh coached side managed to secure five goals in the first half with four goals from John Orobulu and a single from Tevita Waranaivalu while Nadroga’s Tomasi Tuicakau scored their sole goal of the match.

Thirty minutes into the second half, Rewa was awarded a penalty leaving goal keeper Isikeli Sevania to boot in their sixth goal of the match.

Just four minutes later, Rewa’s Epeli Valevou managed to find the back of the net to extend his side’s lead to 7-1.

The men in red scored their eight try of the match through Delon Shankar, who found the back of the net from a cross kick outside Nadroga’s goal box.