Rewa qualifies for OFC champions league

Rewa FC secured their spot in the OFC Champions League competition by edging out the hosts 3-2 in today’s match in Lautoka.

Lautoka struck first with Saula Waqa’s goal in the 15th minute, giving them the lead at halftime. However, Rewa leveled the score with Samuela Kautoga’s goal in the 71st minute.

The Delta Tigers then seized the lead with another goal from Setareki Hughes.

Lautoka managed to equalize in injury time, courtesy of Epeli Leiroti’s penalty kick, forcing the match into extra time with the score tied at 2-2.

In the first half of extra time, Hughes converted another penalty to put Rewa ahead 3-2, sealing their victory.