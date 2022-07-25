Rewa leaves for OFC Champions League

[Source: Rewa Football / Facebook]

The Rewa football side departs for New Zealand today ahead of the OFC Champions League.

President Nazeel Buksh says they are leaving early to better adapt to the climate and get a feel of the artificial turf which the games will be played on.

“We have a few matches in artificial turf and our training will be arranged accordingly. This is to get the team acclimatize to the weather and the turf itself.”

Article continues after advertisement

Buksh says Rewa will have two warm-up matches against NZ’s Northern Region League teams including Birkenhead United and Auckland United.

Rewa will face Cook Islands representative Nikao Sokattak in its first pool match on August 5th at 3pm at Ngahue Reserve.

The team flies out of the country at 1.30pm.