Rewa FC faces registration issues

Rewa football’s participation in the OFC Men’s Champions League 2025 faces a potential setback as three key players are currently ineligible due to a registration conflict.

Defender Samuela Kautoga, winger James Hoyt, and recently signed goalkeeper James Do’oro from the Solomon Islands are unable to compete due to a disagreement over registration deadlines.

Fiji Football Association CEO, Mohammad Yusuf explained that the problem arises from a time zone difference between Fiji and the Oceania Football Confederation (OFC), who are using New Zealand’s daylight saving time.

FFA submitted the player registrations on time according to Fiji’s standard time, but OFC considers the submissions to be late due to New Zealand’s one-hour time difference.

“Their registrations were received on time in Fiji, and we proceeded to get the ITCs. But the OFC is following New Zealand time. So what they’re saying is that based on that, the registration application for transfers was on the following day, 22nd instead of 21st of January.”

FFA is now in discussions with OFC to resolve the issue, arguing that Fiji and New Zealand operate on the same universal time standard, despite the daylight saving discrepancy.

A decision from OFC is expected later today.

If the three registrations are not approved, Rewa will be losing four key players, including their backup goalkeeper and injured Asivorosi Rabo.

This would leave them with only Alzar Alam as their available goalkeeper for the tournament.

