Reijnders gets double as Milan ease past Empoli

[Source: Reuters]

Tijjani Reijnders’s double and a goal by Alvaro Morata earned AC Milan a comfortable 3-0 win over Empoli at a foggy San Siro in Serie A.

Morata gave Milan the lead in the 19th minute, scoring with a first touch on a rebound, before Reijnders doubled the advantage just before the break with a brilliant half-volley and added a third in the second half following an individual effort.

Milan are seventh in the standings with 22 points, seven points off leaders Napoli who visit 11th-placed Torino on Sunday.

They still have a game in hand after their match at Bologna was postponed in October due to flooding in the region.

Milan, who have recently struggled on the domestic front while excelling in the Champions League, gave the fans some respite, having won only once in their previous four league games.

Milan beat Slovan Bratislava 3-2 in the Champions League on Tuesday for their third consecutive victory in the competition, a streak that also included a 3-1 win at champions Real Madrid.

The hosts dominated Empoli in an entertaining clash, crafting 20 scoring opportunities overall, and made the majority of their four attempts on target count as visibility on the pitch was impaired by dense fog.

Empoli keeper Devis Vasquez had to dive early in the game to keep out Morata’s attempt from a tight angle.

The Spanish striker, however, proved unstoppable five minutes later when he landed a rebound after Rafael Leao’s attempt deflected off an Empoli defender, and scored inside the left post.

Christian Pulisic sent an impressive chance above the bar shortly after, when he struck from outside the box.

The United States midfielder redeemed himself in the 44th minute when he set up Reijnders with a cushioned header, passing on a lofted cross from Emerson Royal as the Dutch midfielder made it 2-0 inside the bottom left corner.

Reijnders sealed the win in the 69th with a low shot from outside the box, soon after Empoli’s Youssef Maleh had hit the bar in a rare scare from the visiting team.

Empoli, who finished last season one point above the drop zone, remained 10th on 16 points.

Milan, who on Tuesday host Serie B leaders Sassuolo in the Coppa Italia last 16, next travel to second-placed Atalanta on Friday.