Recovery vital for Young Kulas

The Digicel Young Kulas are now focusing on recovery as they look ahead to their second OFC Under-19 Women’s Championship match.

The national U19 side lost 3-0 to New Zealand in their opening match and will be looking for a strong comeback against Papua New Guinea.

Head coach Angeline Chua says they have to get the players in good shape again before their next match.

“Recovery is a huge step because we need the players to be fresh so once the players achieve that, they can go again. Recovery is an important component.”

Chua was pleased with how her team performed against New Zealand and is sure they will lift the intensity in the upcoming clash.

The Young Kulas play Papua New Guinea next Wednesday at the HFC Bank Stadium at 4 pm.

You can watch the match LIVE on the FBC Sports HD channel.