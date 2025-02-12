Real Madrid's Bellingham nets late winner in 3-2 thriller with Manchester City

[Source: Reuters]

Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham struck a last-gasp goal to give the Champions League holders a 3-2 victory over Manchester City in an edge-of-your-seat first leg of their knockout phase playoff this morning at the Etihad Stadium.

Kylian Mbappe and Brahim Diaz also struck for Real, to cancel out a double from City’s Erling Haaland, setting up what should be a thrilling second leg on February 19 in Madrid between two of Europe’s most famous teams and biggest rivals.

Haaland opened the scoring with his first career goal against Real in the 19th minute when Josko Gvardiol chested the ball down to the 24-year-old Norwegian, who volleyed into the far corner. The goal was given after fans held their breath through a four-minute VAR check for offside.

Kylian Mbappe levelled in the 60th minute with a rebound off a free kick, awkwardly looping the ball off his shin over goalkeeper Ederson and into the net.

Haaland struck from the penalty spot in the 80th minute – awarded after Dani Ceballos took down Phil Foden by his right knee in the box – sending keeper Thibaut Courtois the wrong way.

It was his 48th goal in 49 Champions League games.

But City have struggled to hold onto leads this season, conceding seven goals in the final 15 minutes of Champions League matches.

And Diaz pounced on a poor clearance by Ederson of Vinicius Jr’s shot to tap home in the 86th minute.

England international Bellingham scored the winner in the 92nd minute to groans from City fans after a shaky pass back from Mateo Kovacic to Rico Lewis saw Vinicius nip in and loop the ball over from the left.

Bellingham got in front of John Stones to slot home.

“I’m very happy for the win, for the team’s work, we played a very complete game and I think it was a really good performance,” Diaz said.

In other Champions League first leg matches played this morning, Juventus substitute Samuel Mbangula snatched a late winner as the Italian giants beat PSV Eindhoven 2-1 in the knockout phase playoff tie, while Borussia Dortmund forward Serhou Guirassy scored one and set up another in a 3-0 victory at Sporting to put last year’s finalists in the driving seat for a spot in the last 16.