Rangers sack manager Beale after poor run of results

[Source: Reuters]

Rangers have parted ways with manager Michael Beale after results this season have fallen short of expectations, the Scottish Premiership club said this morning.

Rangers lost 3-1 at home to Aberdeen on Saturday and are third in the standings after three defeats in their first seven matches. They are already seven points behind leaders Celtic.

Rangers were also thrashed 7-3 on aggregate by PSV Eindhoven in their Champions League playoff and have dropped into Europe’s second-tier Europa League competition.

Article continues after advertisement

“The decision was reached today to terminate the contract of the manager, as well as the contracts of coaches Neil Banfield, Damian Matthew, Harry Watling and Jack Ade,” Rangers said.

“It is clear that results have fallen well short of the board’s, Michael’s and our supporters’ expectations,” added Rangers Chairman John Bennett.

The club also announced in their statement that former midfielder Steven Davis will lead the interim management team.

Beale, 43, had rejoined Rangers last November to replace sacked Dutchman Giovanni van Bronckhorst after being part of the coaching team under former boss Steven Gerrard.

Former Charlton Athletic player Beale was formerly manager at Queen’s Park Rangers before joining the Scottish side.