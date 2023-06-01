Rampant Colombia storm into last eight

[Source: FIFA World Cup/Twitter]

Colombia ran riot in the second half to thrash Slovakia and reach the FIFA U-20 World Cup Argentina 2023™ quarter-finals.

The first period was chance-shy, but the second exploded into life. A dreadful mistake from Marek Ujlaky sent Oscar Cortes clean though to break the deadlock, Yaser Asprilla played a one-two and rocketed the ball into the top corner to double the advantage, and Tomas Angel fired home the third.

The same player soon made it 4-0. Slovakia netted a consolation through Timotej Jambor’s fine header three minutes from time, but Colombia were to have the last word, with Cortes’ cool stoppage-time finish completing the rout.

Colombia will stay in San Juan to play the England-Italy winners in the quarter-finals on Saturday.