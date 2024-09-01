PSG to take legal action after Mbappe wage dispute

[Source: Reuters]
Paris St Germain are ready to face Kylian Mbappe in a “legal forum” after the France forward refused an offer from the French football league’s governing body (LFP) to mediate on a wage dispute, the Ligue 1 club said on Thursday.
While PSG welcomed the LFP’s offer to mediate on Wednesday, the offer was refused by the France skipper.
French media reported the 25-year-old, who had a fallout with the club last year after refusing to sign a contract extension, is seeking around 55 million euros ($60.73 million).
The Commission have suggested that Mbappe either go to an employment tribunal or settle the matter with the club where he spent seven seasons and became their all-time top scorer before making the switch to Real Madrid in June.
Last year they reported Mbappe had agreed to forego loyalty bonuses if he left PSG on a free transfer.