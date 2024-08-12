Proud of my boys: Kumar

[Source: OFC Media via Phototek/ Facebook]

Fiji head coach, Sunil Kumar says despite the loss in the final of the OFC Men’s Under-16 Football Championship, his side has achieved its main goal.

Fiji qualified for the FIFA Under-17 World Cup earlier on after beating Tahiti 2-1 in the semi-final, while Kumar says playing the final was a bonus.

The team made a tremendous improvement in the final dance as they held New Zealand 1-all at the breather and ending the game with a 1-3 score line compared to the 7-1 defeat to the same opponent in the pool stage.

Kumar says his players gave their all in the final.

“We were 3-1 down against New Zealand and it was tough to come back but yes, I am proud of the boys for fighting until the end and I am proud of their performance throughout the tournament. We came to qualify to the World Cup, and we did that.”

The side is expected to arrive in the country on Wednesday.