Pratap hopes for positive support

[Source: Fiji Football Association/ Facebook]

Extra Labasa FC coach Ravneel Pratap says he is hoping they will get some positive feedback from their home crowd when they next have a home game in the Digicel Fiji Premier League.

The team aims to secure their second win in round five of the competition and is confident that the support from their district will help them achieve this goal.

Pratap says the crowd has a crucial role, especially at home, and hopes for ongoing positive support.

Article continues after advertisement

“People need to take things positively, I think we are building team, a lot of new boys coming in the second half and one of them Solomoni scored a beautiful goal that gave us the victory and people are just passing negative comments to these players. These are just young boys. Young boys who come into a team to try and make a name for themselves.”

He adds they hope to improve their areas as they hunt for a second win in the competition.

The competition goes in to a three week break and will return for round five on the first week of April.