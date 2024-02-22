Pratap determined young players will deliver

Head coach Ravnil Pratap.

New and young players are expected to feature for Labasa in this year’s Digicel Fiji Premier League.

Head coach Ravnil Pratap asserts the young players have been responding well in all their training.

Pratap is confident the rookies will be able to fill the vacuum left by some of the experienced players.

“We have a lot of young players who will come in and fill in the vacuum. I am quite confident with the set of young players I have.. I think they can do the job”

As they gear up for their first match of the year, the school teacher is calling out to all their fans to back the team.

Pratap says they are currently in a rebuilding phase and are taking things one step at a time.

Round two of the DFPL on Sunday sees Tailevu Naitasiri playing the Men In Black at the Fiji FA Academy in Ba, Suva hosts Rewa at Ratu Cakobau Park.

Nasinu takes on Nadi at Prince Charles Park, and Lautoka battles Navua at Churchill Park.

All these games kick off at 3 pm while the Nadroga and Labasa match starts at 1 pm at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

You can listen to the Lautoka and Navua match commentary live on Mirchi FM.