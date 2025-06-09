Prasad proud of young side after first-leg win

Source: FFA / Facebook

Tailevu Naitasiri FC head coach Shabneel Prasad says he is proud of his young squad after their 1–0 victory over Seaqaqa FC in the first leg of the Extra Senior League play-off at Ratu Cakobau Park.

Despite being reduced to 10 men early in the match, Prasad praised his players for showing discipline and character to hold their ground and execute their game plan.

“The red card was not expected, but nevertheless we did some technical changes and the boys delivered what we had been training during the week.”

Tailevu Naitasiri FC head coach Shabneel Prasad

Prasad revealed he challenged his side at halftime to forget they were a man down and to play as if it was 11 versus 11.

“I told the boys to give their 110%. Even though some were already carrying injuries, they didn’t want to come off the field.”

The coach also expressed pride in the squad’s youthful make-up, highlighting the contribution of under-17 players already stepping up into senior competition. “Looking at my boys, we have a young brigade. Overall, they have made me proud,” Prasad said.

With the return leg to be played in Labasa, Prasad insists his side will treat Subrail Park as their “home” and fight to deliver for their fans.

