Police deserved to win: Wasasala

The Police Blues after winning the Sukuna Bowl Soccer title

After going down to Police Blues 6-1 in today’s Sukuna Bowl Soccer tournament, Army’s Christopher Wasasala acknowledged the fighting spirit of his team while commending Police on their well-earned win.

The Labasa football representative praised his Army teammates for their spirited performance against a determined Police squad that claimed their seventh title.

“I just want to thank the boys today. Even though we were down, we kept fighting. The boys gave it their all, but it just wasn’t our day. I thank the Lord for this moment and congratulate the Police side—they truly deserved the win.”

On the other side, Police Blues captain Akuila Mataisuva applauded his team for the dedication they displayed throughout the match.

Mataisuva noted that the squad’s motivation stemmed from their jersey presentation, where they had promised to bring the title back to Nasova.