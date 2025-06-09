Nottingham Forest sack boss Nuno

[Source: BBC Sport]

Nottingham Forest head coach Nuno Espirito Santo has been sacked after 21 months in charge.

The position of the Portuguese coach had been uncertain for two weeks since he publicly declared his relationship with owner Evangelos Marinakis had deteriorated.

Talks are underway over Nuno’s replacement, with an appointment imminent and former Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou a contender.

In a statement released after midnight, Forest thanked Nuno “for his contribution during a very successful era at the City Ground” and said he would “always hold a special place” in their journey.

The 51-year-old took charge of Forest in December 2023 after the dismissal of Steve Cooper and helped them preserve their top-flight status.

Last term he guided the club to seventh in the Premier League – their highest finish since 1994-95 – as they qualified for Europe for the first time in three decades.

His success saw him sign a new three-year deal in June.

Forest currently sit 10th in the table after suffering a 3-0 home defeat by West Ham before September’s international break.

