[Source: Fiji FA/ Facebook]

There’ll be no rest for Tailevu-Naitasiri during the Digicel Fiji Premier League three week break.

However, the side will be focusing on refining their game and ironing out any rough spots.

Coach Priyant Manu emphasizes there’s no time to waste, and they must fully commit to prepare for their upcoming opponents.

Article continues after advertisement

“You know Labasa, it’s very hard to play with them but the fact that we are going in to three week break, we have to keep the boys motivated for the three weeks to keep on training. It will be our home game against Labasa so definitely we should perform.”

The side has one win, one draw and two losses.

They will host Labasa when the DFPL re-convenes after three weeks.