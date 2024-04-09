No Auckland offer yet for Krishna

Roy Krishna [Source: Odisha FC]

Auckland FC have not made a formal approach to Fijian football captain Roy Krishna for next season.

The newest A League franchise is in the process of signing players for its debut season, and Krishna has been touted as being potentially amongst players playing their trade in Auckland.

However, Krishna’s manager Naziah Ali-Krishna says there have been no formal offers.

She says should there be something put on the table, they will then discuss and pursue further.

Krishna, 36 has been in fine form for Odisha FC in the Indian Super League this season, having played 21 matches with 12 goals to his name.

He has played in the A Legue previously during his time with the Wellington Phoenix.