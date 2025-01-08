Newcastle stun Arsenal to close in on League Cup final

[Source: Reuters]

Alexander Isak scored his 50th goal for Newcastle United as Eddie Howe’s side took a huge step towards the League Cup final with a 2-0 victory at Arsenal this morning.

Isak struck shortly before halftime in the first leg of the semi-final at a chilly Emirates Stadium and then had a big role in Newcastle’s second scored by Anthony Gordon after the break.

Arsenal were left to rue their failure to convert several good chances with Gabriel Martinelli denied by the woodwork in the first half and Kai Havertz missing a golden opportunity.

In-form Newcastle, who have not won a major trophy since 1955, will now be clear favourites to complete the job in the second leg on Tyneside next month.

Tottenham Hotspur host holders Liverpool in the first leg of the other semi-final on Thursday.

Arsenal had been unbeaten in their previous 13 games in all competitions but were not at their best against a clinical Newcastle side who have taken a liking to north London.

Three days ago they won 2-1 at Tottenham to move closer to the Premier League’s top four and they returned to send the travelling Toon Army back up north in high spirits.

Isak has been virtually unstoppable of late and he has now scored 10 goals in his last nine appearances for the club.

The Swede lofted one early half-chance over the crossbar but showed how lethal he is after 37 minutes when a long ball into the area fell into his path and he fired the ball high past David Raya into the roof of the net.

Arsenal had threatened with Martinelli curling a shot against the post from the edge of the area and Newcastle were forced into some desperate defending in one goalmouth scramble.

Jurrien Timber also headed over the crossbar from close range for the hosts and Havertz was even more culpable after the break when he somehow failed to connect with a header with the goal gaping.

By that time, Newcastle were 2-0 ahead thanks to a tap-in by Gordon in the 50th minute. Jacob Murphy played a great pass to Isak whose first-time shot was only parried by Raya for Gordon to sweep in the rebound.

Arsenal piled on the pressure late on to try and reduce the deficit but Newcastle manned the barricades and will take a healthy lead back to St James’ Park.