New winner in Sanatan IDC

The battle for the 61st Rooster Sanatan IDC title is heating up as the top four teams stand ready for the semi-finals today.

Both semi-final clashes will kick-off at 9am today at the AD Patel Ground.

In the first clash, Navua battles Rewa while Nadroga takes on Tuva in the second.

Navua had upset defending champion Labasa 2-0 in the quarter-final.

Rewa beat Varoka 1-0, Nadroga edged Korovuto 2-1 and Tuva defeated Wairebetia 1-0 in the other quarter-final matches.