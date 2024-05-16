New match calendar 2026-2029 adds Women’s FIFA Club and Futsal World Cup

[Source: OFC]

The FIFA Council has approved the Women’s International Match Calendar for 2026-2029, as well as providing a number of updates on upcoming FIFA men’s and women’s competitions with positive outcomes for OFC.

The decision was made in advance of the 74th FIFA Congress in Bangkok, Thailand.

The Women’s International Match Calendar (WIMC) 2026-2029 is the result of a consultation process which has been underpinned by extensive research and analysis in coordination with the confederations and other stakeholders.

Article continues after advertisement

Based on a player-centric approach, the WIMC 2026-2029 will provide more opportunities for rest and recovery for players throughout the calendar, with a reduction in the number of windows from six to five facilitating less disruption to domestic leagues and reduced travel.