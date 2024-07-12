New Caledonia advance to semi-finals after tight win over Samoa

[Source: OFC Media via Phototek]

New Caledonia have qualified for the semi-finals of the OFC U-19 Men’s Championship 2024 following a pulsating back-and-forth encounter with hosts Samoa in Apia.

Knowing only a win would be enough to see them advance to the last four, Samoa were the more dangerous side for much of the first period yet found themselves trailing 2-1 at the break.

The home crowd were given something to cheer early on, when Kingston Vaitusi finished from close range to break the deadlock, just past the quarter hour mark.

Samoa pushed hard for a second and came within inches of getting that two-goal cushion. Pharrell Trainor spun well at halfway and his through ball found Juan Gobbi. The midfielder executed a delicate first-time lob over goalkeeper Gabin Rachel, only to see the ball thud off the bar.

Pierre Wajoka’s side began to turn the match in their favour as the half wore on, with Louis Brunet in particular to the fore.

The match turned over the course of seven, first-half-minutes, as New Caledonia completed a remarkable opening period comeback.

A long ball over the top of the backline caused panic in the Samoa defence, with goalkeeper Joel Bartley failing to clear when rushing out. The ball subsequently fell to Jythrim Upa, who made no mistake in tucking the ball into an empty net from the edge of the area.

Minutes later and New Caledonia grabbed a crucial lead with virtually the last kick of the half.

Paul Qaeze continued his impressive tournament with a surging run into the box, eventually laying the ball back to the supporting Louis Brunet, who fired home to make it 2-1.

Both sides upped the intensity in the second forty-five, with a noticeable increase in tempo and physicality – understandable with so much at stake.

The physical nature of the half hampered creative efforts to an extent, with neither side being able to sustain periods of pressure, as they had done so in the first half.

Qaeze came agonisingly close to putting the result beyond doubt, but his low effort having raced past the defence smacked against the base of the post.

With a semi-final place confirmed, New Caledonia now begin preparations for a clash with Group A toppers Solomon Islands next week. Samoa will still have an opportunity to play in front of their fans in Apia, when they meet Tahiti in the Playoff for 5th place.