Nawakula dedicates winning goal to daughter

Tavua's Manasa Nawakula

Tavua’s hero Manasa Nawakula dedicated his crucial goal in the Premier Division final to his two-month-old daughter, Ellie Nawakula.

His lone goal sealed a 1-0 victory over Nasinu in the FMF IDC 2024 final.

“My wife is back home in Ba with our newborn, so only my son was here to cheer me on from the stands,” Nawakula shared.

Article continues after advertisement

“This victory is for all the Tavua supporters who have waited for this win, and for the families who have sacrificed for us all year.”

Despite losing their first game at the tournament, Nawakula said his family never lost hope.

He acknowledged the absence of key senior players but credited the entire team for their support and unity throughout the season.