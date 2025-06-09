Navua’s semifinal hopes hang in the balance

Navua FC’s hopes of reaching the semifinals of the Extra Battle of the Giants now rest on the outcome of the Suva and Rewa match, after a 1-1 draw with Nadi in their final Group B game.

Navua showed confidence and composure under pressure, but a last-minute penalty allowed Nadi to equalize, denying Navua a crucial win.

The result means Navua’s qualification chances depend on how Suva performs against Rewa at 2pm.

In other fixtures, Nadroga will face Ba, with Ba needing a strong result to stay in the semifinal race.

Labasa will meet Lautoka in the final group match at 4pm.

Meanwhile, the Nadi side exits the tournament but has acknowledged the efforts of its players and thanked fans for their continued support.

The team is now shifting its focus to preparations for the upcoming Inter-District Championship.

