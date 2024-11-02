National coach to scout players during Futsal IDC

[Source: Fiji Football Association/ Facebook]

Players competing in the Extra Supermarket Futsal IDC will need to be on the lookout as national coaches and selectors will be out to add upcoming talents to their rosters.

Fiji Futsal head coach Jerry Sam has confirms that he will be watching players during the three-day tournament, where he will be assessing who can join the national side.

Sam adds that as coach of the national futsal side, this is an opportunity for players to prove themselves for a chance of donning the national jumper in the future.

“For me as a head coach, I have to do my part as to identify players now so that we can put them in a program for years to come.”

Meanwhile, the tournament will feature a total of eight teams from all over the country, and he is calling futsal fans to come out in numbers and support their individual teams.

The tournament will be held at the Vodafone Arena in Suva from November 13th to the 16th.