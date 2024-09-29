Nasinu secures Premier Division status, Tailevu Naitasiri relegated

Tailevu Naitasiri [Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

Nasinu FC clinched a crucial victory in their final match of the season, defeating Nadroga FC 3-1 to secure their spot in the Premier Division for another season.

The win was vital, as both Nasinu and Tailevu Naitasiri needed victories to avoid relegation.

However, Tailevu Naitasiri was unable to secure a win, falling 1-2 to Lautoka FC.

As a result, Tailevu Naitasiri FC has been relegated to the Senior Division, finishing last in the Digicel Fiji Premier League points table.

In other matches played today, Nadi defeated Suva 2-1 and Rewa beat Ba 3-1.

Meanwhile, Tavua FC will be promoted to the Premier Division for the upcoming season.